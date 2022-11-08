Man dies after being shot in head by his mother during clash in their Brooklyn home

A 28-year-old man died after being shot in the head by his mother during a clash in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.

Cops responding to a report of shots fired found Christopher Jenkins sitting outside his apartment building on Pacific St. near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 with two gunshot wounds to the head, cops said.

“I got shot,” Jenkins told police as they rendered care. “My mother shot me.”

Medics rushed Jenkins to Kings County Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He clung to life there for almost two weeks before dying on Oct. 24.

Cops found Jenkins’ mother, Vanessa Jenkins, inside the apartment and arrested her.

The 44-year-old mom was charged by cops with attempted murder, weapon possession and criminal use of a firearm.

She is being held on Rikers Island on $1 million bond, records show.