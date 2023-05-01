Man dies after being shot in the head by teen in Apache Junction

Apache Junction police said a victim, identified as 18-year-old Tanner Lewis, was fatally shot in the head on April 30, 2023.

A man died Sunday evening after he was shot in the head by a teenager, according to Apache Junction police.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the area of 16th Avenue and Warner Drive at about 5 p.m. Officers found the victim, identified as Tanner Lewis, 18, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Lewis was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

After investigating, police said they learned four people entered the house where Lewis was and a confrontation broke out. Police believe the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Lewis.

The people who had come into the house then fled and went to a residence in Mesa.

The 17-year-old, who was unidentified because he is a minor, was arrested and booked into jail, police said.

Apache Junction Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 480-982-8260.

