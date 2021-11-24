Man dies after being shot in the head in West Baltimore’s Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood, the block’s second shooting in less than a week

A man is dead after a shooting in West Baltimore’s Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood midday Wednesday, police say.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Appleton St. after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system, according to a news release.

There, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound on his head. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

His was the second shooting on the residential block in less than a week. Thursday around 6:30 p.m., officers found a 38-year-old man who’d been injured by gunfire in the area. He was taken to a hospital, and his injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about Wednesday’s killing to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or to submit an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.