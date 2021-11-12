Man dies after being shot inside his home in Hampton

Police say a man died Thursday night after being shot inside his Hampton home.

Around 7:49 p.m., officers responded to a call about shooting on the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

At the scene, they found a man who’d been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com