Man dies after being shot in Kansas City apartment parking lot Monday night, police say

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5100 block of Hickory Road shortly before 7 p.m., according a KCPD news release. A man was found unresponsive next to a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate the victim was in an interaction in the parking lot with one or more people that led to gunfire, according to Capt. Jacob Becchina with KCPD. Detectives are talking to those at the scene and canvassing the area for witnesses.

Police hope someone may have information about the incident. Anyone in the area Monday night is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information given through the TIPS hotline anonymously.

Becchina said in the release that KCPD is working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to monitor the risk of retaliation and provide social services to those affected.