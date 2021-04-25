Man dies after being shot in leg in east Fort Worth, police say

Kaley Johnson

A man died after he was shot in the leg in east Fort Worth early Sunday, police said.

Police found a man laying in the street in the 6500 block of Normandy Road at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Officer Buddy Calzada said. He appeared to be shot in the leg. The officers and medical personnel gave him medical attention.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Homicide detectives were investigating, police said.

Recommended Stories