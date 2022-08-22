Man dies after being shot at memorial for man who was killed in same spot, Ohio cops say

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot at a memorial for another person killed just three days earlier in the same location, Ohio police told news outlets.

Sincere Moore was sitting near the candlelight vigil on South Ashburton Road in Columbus when someone walked up and shot him about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, the Columbus Police Department told WCMH.

Moore was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died several days later, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.

The memorial was in remembrance of 21-year-old Lavarr Madison, who had been killed on the same street on Aug. 15, TV station WSYX reported.

Police also announced a suspect wanted in Madison’s killing: 17-year-old Jaizion Reid.

Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia police homicide team at 614-645-4730.

