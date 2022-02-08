Man dies after being shot by Mesa police near University Drive and Dobson Road

Mesa Police Department

Mesa police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a gun during a fight with his parents early Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 3:15 a.m. when officers were responding to a family fight between the man and his parents, according to Mesa police officials.

A caller told police the man showed up at the home near University Drive and Dobson Road, was being confrontational and appeared to be armed with a handgun, police said.

He was outside the home when officers arrived at the scene and they began to give him commands, Mesa police said.

Then, two Mesa police officers fired their guns at the man, according to police. No officers were injured in the shooting and police did not indicate what prompted officers to fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was only identified by police on Tuesday as being 36 years old.

Mesa police said they were still in the early stages of the investigation but that a firearm was found near the man after the shooting.

