Man dies after being shot at motel, Sheriff’s Office says

Martin E. Comas, Orlando Sentinel
A man in his 20s has died after he was shot at a motel near Winter Park on Sunday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a call just before 7 p.m. about a shooting at the Motel 6 on Adanson Street, just north of Lee Road.

After arriving on the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s officials said they are still investigating the incident and did not release any additional information, including the man’s name.

