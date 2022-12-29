Man dies after being shot multiple times in West Memphis, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in West Memphis, Ark.

On Dec. 28, at approximately 10:54 p.m., West Memphis Police officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue about shots being fired in the area and a man laying on the ground.

Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to stabilize the victim before he was taken to Baptist Crittenden Hospital.

He did not survive his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: