Suspect arrested after man dies from multiple gunshots in Akron driveway

A 27-year-old man died Saturday night after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Lafollette Street in Akron, with police arresting another man and charging him with murder.

Christopher Bailey, 37, of 593 Lafollette St. has been charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, court records show. Akron police said Bailey faces other charges that include multiple unrelated felony warrants.

The as-yet-unnamed 27-year-old was shot after an altercation at the Lafollette Street home and was found in the home's driveway, Akron police said.

Police said they detained two women and Bailey, all occupants of the home, and interviewed them at the police station. The women were released, with Bailey arrested for having outstanding felony warrants and sent to Summit County Jail, police said.

Bailey was later charged with murder after detectives developed other information and evidence, Akron police said in a news release.

Police said they recovered a handgun, rifle and other evidence at the house.

Akron police were called to the Lafollette Street home at about 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m., according to the medical examiners office. (Akron police said the man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.)

The man's name was not released pending official identification, the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The site is in a mixed residential and commercial neighborhood in South Akron, near the intersection with Brown Street and west of Interstate 77.

