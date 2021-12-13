Man dies after being shot multiple times, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Sunday.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue, according to a police press release.

Police were called to the crime scene at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

It’s not clear if police have a person of interest or suspect.

Anyone with any information about the homicide should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

