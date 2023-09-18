Man dies after being shot multiple times near North 31st Street and Bell Road in Phoenix
A man died following a Sunday night shooting in north Phoenix, according to police.
Phoenix police said they received reports of a shooting near North 31st Street and Bell Road just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives were investigating.
This is a developing story, return to this page for updates.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix