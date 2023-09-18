Man dies after being shot multiple times near North 31st Street and Bell Road in Phoenix

A man died following a Sunday night shooting in north Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police said they received reports of a shooting near North 31st Street and Bell Road just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives were investigating.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix