Man dies after being shot multiple times in Broussard

An 18-year-old was killed when he was shot to death in Broussard.

Broussard Police officers were called Wednesday to reports of gunshots in the area of Gustave and Leon streets, which is near Albertson Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found Diondre Williams, who had been shot multiple times, according to department spokesperson Capt. Zac Gerard. Medical aid was rendered, but Williams died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

