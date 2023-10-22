Man dies after being shot multiple times inside car in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after another weekend shooting claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in Philadelphia's Tioga section.

Police say they found the man inside a car on the 1800 block of West Tioga street just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. A motive is also unknown at this time.