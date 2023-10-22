Man dies after being shot multiple times inside car in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after another weekend shooting claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in Philadelphia's Tioga section.
Police say they found the man inside a car on the 1800 block of West Tioga street just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
MORE HEADLINES:
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in tanker truck crash on Northeast Extension in Montgomery County
Police: 'Targeted incident' in King of Prussia Mall parking garage leads to gunfire
Police: Man killed in early morning shooting in West Philadelphia
Police transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. A motive is also unknown at this time.