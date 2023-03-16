Man gunned down in South Side parking lot

A 22-year-old man shot multiple times Thursday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on the South Side has died, Chicago police said.

The shooter was inside a car that pulled up alongside the man’s car in a lot in the 1300 block of East 79th Street, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after the 2 p.m. attack, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.