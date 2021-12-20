Man dies after being shot near Fairview Shores motel, Orange County deputies say

A man in his 20s died Sunday after he was shot near a motel in Fairview Shores, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a call just before 7 p.m. about a shooting on Adanson Street, just north of Lee Road.

The agency said deputies found the wounded man just outside of a motel parking lot and he was shot by someone who wasn’t on the property.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said they are still investigating the incident and did not release any additional information, including the man’s name.

