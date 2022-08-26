Man dies after being shot at Northeast ABQ apartment complex
Aug. 26—A man is dead after being shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.
Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers responded around 5 p.m. to a shooting at the Sun Pointe Park apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle.
He said police found a man who had been shot and was "clinging to life." DeAguero said the man was taken to a hospital.
"The male expired from his injury at the hospital," he said in an update. "Homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation."
No other information was released.