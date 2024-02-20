Man dies after being shot on Northside Saturday

TechCrunch

MariaDB is the subject of another potential takeover bid, as the company behind the eponymous open source relational database management system (RDBMS) confirmed it had received a provisional offer from California-based K1 Investment Management. K1 quietly revealed on Friday that it had tabled what is known as an "unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal" for MariaDB, which -- as its name suggests -- is a non-binding exploratory offer that may change depending on how negotiations progress in the coming weeks. This proposal includes buying all MariaDB stock in MariaDB at a price of $0.55 per share, which would amount roughly to $37 million based on the company's February 5 closing valuation, though it has yet to determine what form this offer will take.