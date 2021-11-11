Man dies after being shot in Northside. He was replacing woman's locks, family says

Family members of shooting victim Antwan Morris say he had a generous heart.

A 34-year-old man shot in Northside four days ago has died and his family says he was replacing locks at a woman’s home when he was fatally injured.

Cincinnati police said in a news release Nov. 10 that officers found Antwan Morris suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Casey Drive about 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Morris was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on Nov. 10, police said.

The news release does not name a suspect in the shooting.

But Hamilton County Municipal Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Arthur Smith, 34, of Millvale, after a Cincinnati police officer said in an affidavit on Nov. 7 that Smith shot Morris in the stomach earlier that day after a verbal altercation.

The officer filed one complaint against Smith for felonious assault and a second one against Smith for having a weapon while under disability. Smith was not supposed to have the .380 semi-automatic handgun he used to shoot Morris, due to having been convicted in the past of felonious assault, the officer said.

Smith is not charged in court records with a homicide.

Police said in the Nov. 10 news release that the department’s homicide unit is investigating Morris’ death and asked anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

'His children don't deserve not to have a father'

In an interview Enquirer media partner Fox19 NOW conducted with Morris’ family members, his mother, Tracy Morris, said her son “didn’t deserve this.

“His children don’t deserve not to have a father.”

Relatives said Antwan Morris was a skilled handyman with his own business.

His sister, Kelly Morris, said her brother’s death means the house he was building for her autistic son in her backyard won’t be completed.

“Why would you take my brother from me?" she cried.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Antwan Morris dies after being shot in Northside