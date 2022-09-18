Man dies after being shot outside Loring Park barbershop

A 28-year-old man died Sunday after being shot near Minneapolis' Loring Park, police said.

At 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police officers responding to reports of a shooting outside Fade Barber Lounge on Harmon Place found the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts until the man could be transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC), where he died.

Minneapolis police said preliminary information suggested an unlicensed after-hours party had occurred at the shop and a verbal altercation outside led to gunfire.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case and no arrests have been made. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the deceased man's name and cause of death.

Gunfire has injured 422 people in Minneapolis this year and been reported more than 6,843 times, according to city crime data. At this time last year, those numbers were 474 and 7,880, respectively.