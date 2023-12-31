Man dies after being shot outside of Clarksville club

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a Clarksville club that left a 23-year-old man dead.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers were sent to Club Pressuh in the 2000 block of Ft. Campbell Blvd. on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting in progress call.

Authorities reported officers located evidence of shots being fired in the parking lot.

During the investigation, officials learned that a man had arrived at Tennova Emergency Room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Clarksville police said a preliminary investigation revealed the man had been shot outside of Club Pressuh.

The man— identified as 23-year-old Darrius Heard of Clarksville — died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, authorities said.

Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Homicide Detective Benjamin Goble at 931-648-0656.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

