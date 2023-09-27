Man dies after being shot outside recreation center in Durham

A man died in a hospital after being shot outside a recreation center on Wednesday, the Durham Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 3:44 p.m. and found a man wounded by gunfire on the 1300 block of Fayetteville Street.

According to ABC11, the man was shot outside of the W.D. Recreation Center.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Police are investigating and did not release any further information.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at 919-560-4440 ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.