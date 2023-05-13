Man dies after being shot with his own gun in LAPD traffic stop, police say

Los Angeles police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop Friday night in southeast Los Angeles died of a gunshot wound from his own weapon after police spotted a gun in his car and confronted him.

Police said they saw the gun in the vehicle when they pulled over the man about 10:30 p.m., near East 74th Street and South Central Avenue, east of the 110 Freeway.

The LAPD said in a statement that officers tried to prevent the gun from being fired but that it went off. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, a police spokesperson said.

The LAPD said an investigation was continuing and more details could be released Saturday afternoon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.