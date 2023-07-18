Man dies after being shot in parking lot near Applebees in Gwinnett County, police say

Police confirmed that one person has been killed at a Gwinnett County restaurant.

Gwinnett County Police said at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to 5200 Stone Mountain Hwy about a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot between the Applebees and the O’Rileys.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GCPD said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

GCPD said detectives are going business to business checking for any relevant surveillance images that might have captured the crime.

Police said they’re looking into the possibility that there may have been an exchange of gunfire between the victim and the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, there is no description of the suspect.

Police said if you have any information on the incident, call GCPD at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: