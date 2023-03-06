Man dies after being shot by Phoenix police

Phoenix police car

A man was killed by Phoenix Police Sunday evening after pulling out a gun while officers tried to arrest him, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The man was identified by authorities as James Saucedo, 42.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residential neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Firefighters also responded to a medical call at the same location, police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department told police a woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital with an injury that was non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers approached Saucedo who was still at the scene to arrest him. Police said he pulled out a handgun from his waistband. Officers and Saucedo struggled over the gun, which is when an officer shot him, according to police.

Saucedo was struck and dropped the gun, police said. He then died from the injury at the scene.

No officers or other members of the community were injured, police said.

At least 10 shootings involving law enforcement have happened in Maricopa County so far this year, according to information from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Five shootings happened in the past two weeks.

On March 4, a man who tried to shoplift at Walmart was shot at by an off-duty Phoenix officer but was not injured.

On Feb. 25, a man accused of drinking and driving was fatally shot by Phoenix officers after a struggle for the gun.

On Feb. 22, two people were fatally shot by Phoenix police. Jason Resendez, 47, was shot by officers after they ordered him to drop a gun. Derin Holmes, 41, was shot after he fired a handgun at officers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect killed by Phoenix police near 43rd Ave, Encanto Blvd