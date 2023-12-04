Man dies after being shot by police in east Wichita neighborhood, officials say

One man died after being shot by police in an east Wichita neighborhood on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 2:16 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of East Gilbert Street. Officers arrived and learned from a woman who had called 911 that her partner, who was outside of the house, had made suicidal statements, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

The officer who spoke to the woman relayed that information to officers who were outside with the man. The officers attempted to pat him down for weapons, according to Gupilan.

“At that point, the suspect did pull out a firearm... the officers then attempted to de-escalate the situation, giving verbal commands to put down the weapon,” Gupilan said. “The suspect then would lift the firearm up and present it to the officers... at that point, the officers did fire.”

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds, police said.

It is unknown how many officers fired their weapons or how many times the man was struck. Wichita police did not answer additional questions regarding the shooting and referred all further questions to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, which will take over the investigation.

“At this point we won’t have any further comment and we will be referring you to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department for further comment,” WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said.