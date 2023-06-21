Man dies after being shot by police, shooting himself in Warren Co.

A man who was shot by police and then shot himself over the weekend in Lebanon has died.

On Saturday, June 17, around 11:30 p.m. Lebanon dispatchers received a call stating that a man was outside a home in the 400 block of East Mulberry threatening to shoot the homeowners.

Lebanon police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded and approached Dione Kellum, 56, who had a handgun, according to Lebanon police.

During attempts to de-escalate the situation, Kellum fired a shot into the ground and then began to raise his weapons in the direction of officers.

Two officers then fired their weapons toward Kellum.

Kellum then went to the ground and then shot himself with his own gun.

Medics immediately begin life-saving efforts, Kellum was later taken to Atrium Medical Center and eventually to Miami Valley Hospital.

He was pronounced dead Monday evening, according to a release but the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

His cause of death was not released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

It is not known if the officers involved in the shooting are on leave.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.



