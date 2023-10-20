Man dies after being shot in Raleigh on Sunday night
Christopher Plantier, 27, has been charged with murder in the death of 55-year-old Richard Harris, Raleigh Police said Friday.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
Evanston, Ill., residents Judith and Natalie Raanan were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
From bestselling Lululemon leggings to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Starting today, Twitch will start suspending and banning users who doxx and swat others outside of its own platform.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2.
The new rally was triggered by a decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission to drop legal charges against two cryptocurrency execs.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Investors looking to earnings to lift the downbeat mood have yet to find relief, despite strong financial reports.
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the foot-smoothing tool over 34,000 shoppers swear by.
After more than 10 years since the last mainline Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has finally arrived to delight fans of sidescrollers with a non-stop rollercoaster of inspiring surprises.
It's become increasingly evident that two parallel AI universes are forming between the U.S. and China. While the U.S. has spawned notable players like OpenAI and Anthropic, China has its own emerging candidates. One of these foundation model developers, Zhipu AI, announced today that it has raised 2.5 billion yuan ($340 million) in total financing to date this year.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
Kansas avoided major penalties last week when the NCAA wrapped up its lengthy investigation into the program.
Earlier this year, Palestinian-American filmmaker Khitam Jabr posted a handful of Reels about her family’s trip to the West Bank. In the short travel vlogs, Jabr shared snippets of Palestinian culture, from eating decadent meals to dancing at her niece’s wedding. “I hadn’t been in a decade, so it’s just like, life abroad,” Jabr told TechCrunch.
Also, if you hate waiting for foods to defrost before cooking, this air fryer cooks fully frozen foods in minutes! It's literally game-changing.