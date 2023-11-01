Man dies after being shot at a Raleigh shooting range. What we know.

A man was shot and killed at a Raleigh shooting range on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police officers responded to a shooting at 301 Tryon Road at 3:41 p.m. and found a man who had been fatally shot, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

The address of the shooting is Personal Defense & Handgun Safety Center, which has a firing range. The business offers firearm training and classes, according to its website.

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating the death. The department did not identify a suspect or say if there were any criminal charges coming.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.