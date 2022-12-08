Man dies after being shot, run over by car outside East Point gas station, police say

A man is dead after being shot and run over by a car early Thursday morning, East Point police said.

East Point officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. at the BP gas station off Lakewood Avenue. They found a man dead in the parking lot.

Shortly after their arrival, detectives found the man had been shot and may have been “accidentally hit by an unknown vehicle” after.

Police did not release the name of the victim. It is unclear if the driver of the car is connected to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 404-559-6200 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.

