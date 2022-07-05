Man dies after being shot in Salisbury, police say

A man died in the early hours of Tuesday after being shot, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers said they responded after midnight to Oakwood Avenue near Faith Road for reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: 4 overdoses in 5 days: Salisbury Police warn of marijuana laced with fentanyl

Dwayne Coward, 39, was found dead. Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeants Crotty at 704-638-5333 or by emailing investigations@salisburync.gov.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Weekend marches planned to protest gun violence in Charlotte, Salisbury)