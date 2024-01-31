Man dies after being shot several times at a southwest Atlanta home, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

On Monday night, police were called out to a person shot at Orlando Place SW.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances around the incident.

There are no details on a suspect at this time, or what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



