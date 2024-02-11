Man dies after being shot by sheriff’s deputy near Boise. He was seen firing a gun

A man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in a neighborhood southwest of Boise in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to law enforcement.

A resident called 911 to report that he had heard a loud bang and gone outside to see what happened, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The resident told the dispatcher that he then saw a man fire a gun near an irrigation canal, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 10000 block of West Seneca Drive at 2:06 a.m., south of West Victory and South Five Mile roads, to investigate the reported gunshots.

Deputies found a 23-year-old man holding a handgun and standing in the middle of West Seneca Drive, according to the release.

“A brief confrontation occurred, and shots were fired by a deputy.” the sheriff’s office said.

One deputy shot the man, sheriff’s office spokesperson Patrick Orr confirmed to the Idaho Statesman in a message. No one else was injured, Orr said.

Paramedics brought the man to a local hospital, where he was declared dead an hour later, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man at a later time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department, is investigating this police shooting. The sheriff’s office called the investigation “active and ongoing.”