Man dies after being shot at short-term rental in Jacksonville Beach, police say

A man died after being shot during a party at a short-term rental in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Ocean Pond Court.

Police said people at the house were holding a family party.

The man who had been shot was conscious when police arrived. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they are not identifying the victim at this time, as they are still notifying family members.

A man, who police are calling a suspect, and a woman were seen leaving the home in a four-door white car.

Detectives are actively working this investigation to gather more information, and we will update you as that information becomes available.

