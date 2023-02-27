Man dies after being shot in Springfield; BCI investigating

One man has died after a shooting in Springfield early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Yellow Springs Street after getting reports of a man shot in the stomach around 12:37 a.m., according to Springfield Police Dispatch.

Dispatch says the man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) and Springfield Officers are investigating this shooting.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

