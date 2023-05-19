Man dies after being shot by stepdaughter in Grovetown

A Grovetown woman has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing her stepfather while bringing her mother flowers.

Clarence Jordan, 67, of Grovetown, was pronounced dead Friday after being shot Tuesday at a home on Grove Landing Way.

Tasha Lawrence, 44, turned herself in and confessed to the shooting. Lawrence is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gun magazine found on school bus: Empty gun magazine found on bus servicing Columbia County schools

Firefighter arrest: Augusta firefighter accused of running over body previously had run-in with Harlem police

Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Grovetown Police officers responded the 2100 block of Grove Landing Way for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jordan shot multiple times in the garage, according to a news release.

Jordan was shot in the right arm and torso, according to an incident report. He was lucid and told officers his daughter shot him.

Officers began life-saving measures and he was transported by EMS to a local area hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Jordan's wife told officers she did not witness the shooting but "could hear the two arguing about an unknown topic," according to the report. Neighbors told police they heard arguing from the home starting at 6 a.m.

While officers were on scene, Lawrence turned herself in to the Grovetown Police Department, according to the release. Officers learned Lawrence went to the home to bring her mother flowers to celebrate Mother’s Day and when she arrived she saw Jordan sitting in the garage. She retrieved a gun from her vehicle and shot Jordan, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman confesses to shooting, killing stepfather in Grovetown