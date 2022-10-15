Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says

A man died Saturday after he was shot and then run over by the same attackers, cops said.

But the 33-year-old victim died at Lincoln Hospital following the 8:15 a.m. clash in Foxhurst.

The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. when the shooter, who was seated in a gold and tan sedan, opened fire at him, cops said.

A bullet hit the victim in the chest.

When the victim fell to the ground, the gunman’s sedan plowed into him and kept on going, horrified witnesses told police.

Cops were scouring the area for surveillance video to help them identify the shooter. It was not immediately clear if the shooter was driving the car or if he had an accomplice.