Man dies after being shot on the Westside, Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday morning on the Westside.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. about a person shot in the 6500 block of Collins Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

JSO said that Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

