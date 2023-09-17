Man dies after being shot while trying to break into home in southeastern Kentucky, police say

A preliminary investigation indicates that a man who died Saturday after being shot in Clay County was trying to break into a home when the shooting occurred, Kentucky State Police say.

State police said their investigation indicates that Jason E. Smith, 44, of Manchester, was trying to break into a residence on U.S. 421 North in Manchester when a man who lived there “confronted him at the front door,” state police said in a news release.

“A physical altercation took place leading to the male subject shooting Mr. Smith,” state police said.

The Clay County sheriff’s office responded to the scene first, then called for help from the state police at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to state police.

Smith was intitially taken to the emergency room at AdventHealth Manchester, then transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Smith was pronounced dead at Chandler Hospital at 10:38 a.m. Saturday, the Fayette County coroner’s office said in a news release.

State police said the state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy Sunday, and the case will be presented to the Clay County grand jury.