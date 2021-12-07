Man dies after being stabbed in Miles Avenue Park in Indio Monday night

A man died after being stabbed near downtown Indio on Monday, according to the Indio Police Department.

Indio police officers responded to a report of an assault at Miles Avenue Park, which is located between Miles Avenue and Leroy Way west of downtown Indio, at around 5:40 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an adult man with a stab wound and immediately provided first aid.

The Riverside Fire Department transported the victim to a hospital where he died.

The stabbing is under investigation by Indio Police Major Crimes Unit detectives. They have not identified any suspects and say the events leading up to the stabbing are unknown, according to the release. The name of the victim has also not been released.

Anyone who has any information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Chris Cordova at 760-391-4051. Information can be provided anonymously through Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man dies after being stabbed in Miles Avenue Park in Indio