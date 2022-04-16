Man dies after being stabbed in Orange Mound, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called sometime in the afternoon on April 16 to a homicide in the 700 block of Hamilton Street.
According to police, a man was found unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police said there is one person being questioned.
The investigation is ongoing and you can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
‘I had a few drinks but I’m not f***** up’: MPD arrests man for DUI, records show
Bill could make it a felony for people experiencing homelessness to sleep in public areas
Seven people smash glass door, break cases and steal CBD and vape products, police say