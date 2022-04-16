Man dies after being stabbed in Orange Mound, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called sometime in the afternoon on April 16 to a homicide in the 700 block of Hamilton Street.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said there is one person being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing and you can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any tips.

