Teacher beheaded in Paris suburb after showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to class

A male teacher was decapitated near a school in a Paris suburb on Friday after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class, according to police.

The attacker, who was later shot dead by police, is suspected of being an Islamic terrorist. He was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” ahead of the attack, police said.

French prosecutors are treating the incident, which took place at around 5pm local time in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, as terrorism. It coincides with the trial of alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attackers and comes weeks after a man injured two people he thought worked for the magazine.

Friday's attacker died of injuries sustained when police shot him near the scene, a judiciary source said.

A bomb disposal unit was called in to check whether the presumed assailant was wearing a suicide vest or belt.

Some French reports said the attacker was a parent of one of the pupils.

The anti-terror prosecutor has launched an inquiry into "murder in relation to a terrorist group" and "membership of a criminal terrorist group".

President Emmanuel Macron travelled to the scene and the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, cut short a trip to Morocco and returned to France following the attack.

Sophie Venetitay, deputy head of the SNES-FSU teacher's union, said: "He was murdered because he was doing his job, namely teaching critical thought."

She said the victim was a history and geography teacher who was in charge of "moral and civic education".

"In that capacity, he gave a lesson on the freedom of expression with the Mohammed caricatures," she said.

"This is unheard of violence," said Thibault Humbert, the mayor of Eragny.

"The speed with which the police neutralised this individual should be pointed out," he told BFMTV.