Man dies after being stabbed several times in Hickory, police say

The Hickory Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that left one man dead.

Police said they received a call on Friday about a verbal altercation that was taking place out of a home on the 300 block of Second Avenue Southeast.

At the scene, police said they found 37-year-old Brandon Scott Willis lying on the ground with several stab wounds.

Willis later died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

ALSO READ: 1 stabbed as shots erupted outside northeast Charlotte restaurant, police say

Witnesses told police that Willis was walking down Second Avenue Southeast when he got into a verbal altercation with 21-year-old Christopher Isaiaha Bradley and his younger brother.

Police said Willis knocked Bradley to the ground and continued to physically assault him. During the assault, Bradley stabbed Willis before immediately calling 911 for assistance, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 stabbed as shots erupted outside northeast Charlotte restaurant, police say)



