Man dies after being struck by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man has died after being hit by a car in Woodlawn on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to Richmond Highway at Buckman Road for a pedestrian crash.

19-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Prince George’s County

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the car was found.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.