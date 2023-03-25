Police seek Mercedes in fatal West Loop hit-and-run

A 26-year-old man died when a Mercedes ran into him and fled the scene early Saturday morning in the West Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the man was walking crossing the street in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a witness saw a black Mercedes Benz disregard a stop sign, and plow into the man. The Mercedes continued east on Washington, police said.

The man suffered blunt force trauma to his body, and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating. No one was in custody.