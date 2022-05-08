Man dies after being struck by pickup truck in north Wichita early Sunday, police say

A 42-year-old man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in north Wichita Sunday overnight, police spokesman Paul Cruz said by phone.

Cruz says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area near Woodland and 27th St. The crash victim, who was driving a Ford Escape, was involved in a prior unrelated collision with another person who was driving a Cadillac Escalade. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The 42-year-old man was standing outside of his Escape when he was struck by a GMC Sierra heading south on Woodland. The driver of the Sierra, 33-year-old Alanzo Garcia-Amaya, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, Cruz said.