Man dies after being struck by a vehicle behind Tahoe Park shopping center, police say

A man in his 30s is dead as Sacramento police investigate a hit-and-run that happened Saturday morning behind a brewery in the Tahoe Park portion of the city.

Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. to the area of 15th Street and 60th Avenue in Tahoe Park South for a report of a person lying on the ground. The intersection is behind Tallac Lounge Sports Bar — where the call for help originated, according to dispatch logs — in the Tallac Village Shopping Center.

At the scene, officers found a male adult who was unresponsive in the roadway, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Sacramento Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at the scene; he is expected to be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once family members are notified.

“Based on the evidence on scene, officers believed the victim was hit by a vehicle,” the department said. “That vehicle was not on scene when police arrived.”

Members of the department’s Major Collision Investigation unit took over the case, but no suspect description or vehicle has been announced.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash are encouraged to call police 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.