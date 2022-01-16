A man died Saturday in Jurupa Valley after being struck by a Taser fired by Riverside County sheriff's deputies, the department said.

Officer responded around noon to a report of a person attacking someone in a parked car in the 6000 block of Valley Way and found an assault in progress when they arrived, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies made several unsuccessful attempts to stop the altercation, the department said, and deployed a Taser on the suspect. He was ultimately taken into custody, the department said, and shortly afterward "became unresponsive."

Paramedics were summoned, and deputies began life-saving measures. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name and age were not immediately released.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man dies after being tased by Riverside County sheriff's deputies