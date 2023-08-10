Man dies after being Tasered following chase with deputies, Lexington County sheriff says

A man who was in law enforcement custody died Wednesday after he was chased and Tased by Lexington County deputies, the sheriff said in a news release.

Investigations into the incident and the man’s death are underway, Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. Both the sheriff’s department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating, according to the release. Koon said he asked SLED to “conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.”

The sheriff said the incident began when one of his deputies was at a business in Red Bank and saw a man wanted on a shoplifting charge.

“The deputy approached the man and started a conversation; however, the man ran away after being informed about the outstanding warrant,” Koon said in the release. “It is my understanding the man ran into the woods. Deputies ran after him and eventually used a Taser to subdue him after he was located and was noncompliant with verbal commands.”

Information about where the man was taken into custody, and how far that is from where the chase began, was not available.

Deputies handcuffed the man and were walking him back to a patrol vehicle when he began “showing signs of medical distress,” the sheriff said. The deputies eventually took off the handcuffs and provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived to take him to an area hospital, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man, or released information about his cause of death. His name is expected to be released once his family has been notified, the sheriff’s department said.

The three deputies involved in the incident were placed on paid administrative leave, according to the release.